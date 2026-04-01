$1000 Invested In Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF (NYSE:SPXL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.48%. Currently, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPXL: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPXL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,611.75 today based on a price of $189.15 for SPXL at the time of writing.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.