$1000 Invested In Permian Resources 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.73%. Currently, Permian Resources has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In PR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,835.68 today based on a price of $20.60 for PR at the time of writing.

Permian Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.