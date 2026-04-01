Here's How Much $100 Invested In EQT 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

EQT (NYSE:EQT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.06%. Currently, EQT has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion.

Buying $100 In EQT: If an investor had bought $100 of EQT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $337.51 today based on a price of $60.87 for EQT at the time of writing.

EQT's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.