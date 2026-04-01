Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nokia Stock In The Last 5 Years

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.66%. Currently, Nokia has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion.

Buying $100 In NOK: If an investor had bought $100 of NOK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $204.44 today based on a price of $8.27 for NOK at the time of writing.

Nokia's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.