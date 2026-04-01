Here's How Much $100 Invested In Viking Therapeutics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 25.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.53%. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion.
Buying $100 In VKTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VKTX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,210.40 today based on a price of $32.98 for VKTX at the time of writing.
Viking Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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