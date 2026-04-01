Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock In The Last 10 Years

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSE:QLD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.95%. Currently, ProShares Ultra QQQ has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In QLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of QLD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $13,486.08 today based on a price of $62.98 for QLD at the time of writing.

ProShares Ultra QQQ's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.