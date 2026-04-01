If You Invested $100 In Pool Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.99%. Currently, Pool has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion.

Buying $100 In POOL: If an investor had bought $100 of POOL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $819.04 today based on a price of $201.00 for POOL at the time of writing.

Pool's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.