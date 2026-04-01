Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ON Semiconductor Stock In The Last 10 Years

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.73%. Currently, ON Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion.

Buying $100 In ON: If an investor had bought $100 of ON stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $658.35 today based on a price of $62.68 for ON at the time of writing.

ON Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.