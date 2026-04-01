Here's How Much $100 Invested In Coca-Cola Consolidated 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.07%. Currently, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion.

Buying $100 In COKE: If an investor had bought $100 of COKE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $667.65 today based on a price of $197.09 for COKE at the time of writing.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.