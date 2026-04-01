Range Resources EVP & CFO Trades $2.41M In Company Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Mark Scucchi, EVP & CFO at Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) made a noteworthy insider purchase on March 31,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled that Scucchi made a notable purchase of 50,563 shares of Range Resources, valuing at $2,409,326.

Range Resources's shares are actively trading at $44.5, experiencing a down of 2.28% during Wednesday's morning session.

Discovering Range Resources: A Closer Look

Unraveling the Financial Story of Range Resources

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Range Resources's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.