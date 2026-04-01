Universal Technical EVP and Chief Legal Officer Sold $888K In Company Stock

Christopher Kevane, EVP and Chief Legal Officer at Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI), disclosed an insider sell on March 31, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Kevane's decision to sell 23,654 shares of Universal Technical was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $888,115.

As of Wednesday morning, Universal Technical shares are up by 1.14%, currently priced at $36.1.

Get to Know Universal Technical Better

Universal Technical's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Universal Technical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, Universal Technical faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Universal Technical's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.