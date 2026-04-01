Eye On Growth: Luis Frias Adds $4.97M Of PagSeguro Digital Stock To Portfolio

On March 31, Luis Frias, Board Member at PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Frias made a significant move by purchasing 498,500 shares of PagSeguro Digital as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $4,967,552.

PagSeguro Digital's shares are actively trading at $10.4, experiencing a up of 3.89% during Wednesday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PagSeguro Digital's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.55% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: PagSeguro Digital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of PagSeguro Digital's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.