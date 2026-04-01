Positive Signal: URSULA BURNS Shows Faith, Buying $322K In Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

On April 1, URSULA BURNS, Board Member at Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: BURNS demonstrated confidence in Taiwan Semiconductor by purchasing 1,000 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the transaction is $322,050.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares are trading up 2.48% at $346.32 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Taiwan Semiconductor

A Deep Dive into Taiwan Semiconductor's Financials

Revenue Growth: Taiwan Semiconductor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: Taiwan Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Taiwan Semiconductor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.