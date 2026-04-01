REX American Resources CFO Sold $227K In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on April 1, Douglas Bruggeman, CFO at REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bruggeman sold 5,000 shares of REX American Resources. The total transaction amounted to $227,049.

REX American Resources shares are trading down 5.35% at $45.5 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Discovering REX American Resources: A Closer Look

REX American Resources Corp operates as a holding company, which engages in investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. Its operating segments include Ethanol and By-Products. Its products include dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil.

REX American Resources: Delving into Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, REX American Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.17% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2026. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of REX American Resources's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.