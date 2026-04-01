Insider Move: John L LaMattina Exercises Options, Realizing $185K At Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on March 31, by John L LaMattina, Board Member at Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that LaMattina, Board Member at Ligand Pharmaceuticals, exercised stock options for 2,161 shares of LGND, resulting in a transaction value of $185,694.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares up by 0.22%, trading at $200.08. At this price, LaMattina's 2,161 shares are worth $185,694.

Delving into Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Background

Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.