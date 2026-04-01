Here's How Much $100 Invested In ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSE:UPRO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.31%. Currently, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion.

Buying $100 In UPRO: If an investor had bought $100 of UPRO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.56 today based on a price of $98.92 for UPRO at the time of writing.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.