Here's How Much $100 Invested In S&P Global 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.87%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion.

Buying $100 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $100 of SPGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $428.20 today based on a price of $420.44 for SPGI at the time of writing.

S&P Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.