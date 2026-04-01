Micron Technology Background

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

By analyzing Micron Technology, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Micron Technology in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Micron Technology is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Micron Technology, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to industry peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance and growth prospects relative to competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.