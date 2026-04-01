Comparing Tesla With Industry Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

Through a thorough examination of Tesla, we can discern the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Tesla in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Tesla demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Tesla's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and profitability relative to its competitors in the Automobiles industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.