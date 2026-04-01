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April 1, 2026 3:15 AM 60 min read

Ncino Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qhrskam4/

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Harrison Masters

Sean Desmond

Greg Orenstein

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for questions. And our first question comes from Alex Sklar with Raymond James. You may proceed.

Alex Sklar

Great, thank you. Sean or Greg. On the positive sales pipeline commentary and the ACV outlook, can you just frame what you saw in terms of the change in close rates or win rates on the back half of the year versus prior years you referenced coming in above and then how you approach the ACV outlook from a pipeline coverage perspective versus last year? Thank you.

Greg Orenstein

Alex Sklar

Sean Desmond

Alex Sklar

All right, great caller. Thanks, Shawn.

Sean Desmond

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joe Ruink with Baird. You may proceed.

Joe Ruink

Sean Desmond

Joe Ruink

Sean Desmond

Joe Ruink

Thank you.

Sean Desmond

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Infante with Morgan Stanley. You may proceed.

Michael Infante

Sean Desmond

Michael Infante

Helpful, Sean. And then maybe just a quick follow up on gross margins. I know it's fairly early in terms of thinking about banking advisor monetization, but do you expect the consumption of those incremental credits to be gross margin accretive? Should we be focusing on incremental gross profit dollars? How are you sort of thinking about the inference cost and customer usage intensity when usage exceeds expectations? Thanks again.

Sean Desmond

Michael Infante

And Michael, just to add, I mean one of the benefits of seeing the usage tick up quite well is that it gives us the opportunity to stress test our gross margin model as we ramp up. And so we've been able to see that over the last few months is again 25 times from October to March and again so far we Feel good about it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Kennedy with William Blair. You may proceed.

Chris Kennedy

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Can you provide an update on the credit union initiative?

Sean Desmond

Chris Kennedy

Great, thanks for that. And then just as a follow up, historically you've given ACV by category can get an update between mortgage, commercial and consumer. Thanks.

Sean Desmond

Yeah, Chris, we don't have that for this call. Maybe in another public forum we'll be able to provide that breakdown for you.

Chris Kennedy

Okay, thanks guys.

Sean Desmond

Thanks, Chris.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ryan Tomasello with kbw. You may proceed.

Ryan Tomasello

Hi everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess starting with the organic subs guide, you're talking about 10 to 11% growth ex mortgage for the year. Appreciate the commentary on international being accretive this year, but was hoping you can just put a finer point on the drivers there ex mortgage, particularly with respect to the US business ex mortgage in terms of subs growth outlook. Thanks.

Greg Orenstein

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Aaron Kimson with Citizens. You may proceed.

Aaron Kimson

Great. Thanks, guys. Sean, can you talk about why now is the right time to bring Keith in to run sales and what his top two priorities will be in fiscal 27? It seems like the sales team is executing well.

Sean Desmond

Aaron Kimson

Sean Desmond

Aaron Kimson

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Siket Khalil with Barclays. You may proceed.

Siket Khalil

Okay, great. Hey guys, thanks for taking my question a nice finish to the year. Greg, maybe for you.

Greg Orenstein

Siket Khalil

Thanks, guys. Thanks, Sackett. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Charles Naban with Stevens. You may proceed.

Charles Naban

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my question. Just one quick one for me. Looking back over the past couple years, you've done several acquisitions. Wondering if you could provide us an update on the progress you've made on Sandbox and DocVox. Any positives or negatives and just an update on the traction you're getting on those solutions in the market, of course,

Sean Desmond

Charles Naban

Got it. Appreciate all the color.

Sean Desmond

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Adam Hotchkiss

Thank you. Our next question comes from Adam Hotchkiss with Goldman Sachs. You may proceed. Great. Thanks for fitting me in. Sean.

Sean Desmond

Where are bank CIOs leaning in most to AI from your perspective, whether that's Encino or otherwise, and how does that differ across financial institution size?

Adam Hotchkiss

I'm just curious if smaller to mid sized banks are maybe more likely to lean into packaged AI use cases. And are you seeing any appetite for some of the larger banks in particular to try to do anything in house? I'm just trying to understand ultimately what banks are out there trying versus not trying from an experimentation perspective and then how Encino fits into that. Sure.

Sean Desmond

Adam Hotchkiss

Okay, that's really helpful, Sean, thanks. And then Greg, just on the slide, 16, that fiscal 27 growth algorithm. Really appreciate the detail there. Any way to think about how that contribution mix between contracted in the prior year and forward bookings compares to ultimately what you did in fiscal 26? Just from a mix perspective would be helpful to understand. Yeah, Adam, I think you can assume it's comparable. Okay, thank you very much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Terry Tillman with Truist Securities. You may proceed.

Terry Tillman

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Koji Akita with Bank of America. You may proceed.

Koji Akita

Greg Orenstein

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ella Smith with JP Morgan. You may proceed.

Ella Smith

Good evening. Thank you for taking my question. I think I'll keep it to one as well. I know many products can be implemented in a matter of weeks or months, but when you land a large new customer, as you did in Japan this quarter, how long does it take to implement a large customer like that? And when do you begin recognizing revenue?

Sean Desmond

Greg Orenstein

Yeah, no, with respect to the rev rec, just recall with platform pricing it's going to be straight lined over the term and it would generally start, you know, a month or two after contract signing when we would, when we would start billing just based on the terms of the contract

Ella Smith

makes a lot of sense. Thanks so much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nick Altman with btig. You may proceed.

Nick Altman

Awesome, thanks. Just on the renewal base I know you guys mentioned, 38% of the ACV base is renewed to the new pricing but can you just talk about where you expect that mix to trend as it relates to the 2027 ACV guide

Greg Orenstein

and whether that contemplates some continuation in the early renewal activity that you guys have been seeing. Thanks.

Nick Altman

OPERATOR

Thanks, Nick.

Ken Tetrowski

Sean Desmond

Ken Tetrowski

Thank you, Sean. Very helpful.

Sean Desmond

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Sean Desmond for any closing remarks.

Sean Desmond

Thank you all for joining us today. We do look forward to seeing many of you at Insight, which is our annual user conference in May, where we will be showcasing many of these agentic experiences we're talking about with customers on stage, delivering outcomes. Hope to see you there.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Summary

Ncino exceeded its financial guidance, with total revenues of $149.7 million for the fourth quarter and $594.8 million for fiscal year 2026, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 6% and 10% respectively.

The company reported a 17% year-over-year increase in Annual Contract Value (ACV), driven by the adoption of its AI strategy and product innovations, and an ACV net retention rate improvement to 112%.

Ncino announced the hiring of Keith Cattell as the new Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate growth, and it plans to continue focusing on AI-driven banking solutions, with a strategic emphasis on leveraging its proprietary data set.

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