Metatek-Group Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Metatek-Group (TSX:MTEK) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/metatek-group-ltd/2026/03/31/fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2025-results-conference-call/play
Full Transcript
Mark
Nick
Operator
Thank you. We'll now begin the analyst question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad, you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Our first question is from Aravinda Galafatige with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.
Aravinda Galafatige
Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the IPO. I'll start with the backlog. You know, nice addition there. Up to March. Can you perhaps sort of revisit the pipeline? Talk about sort of, you know, to the extent that you can, conversations that are being had and the prospect of sustaining that backlog even as you convert components of it back into revenue? Perhaps start there?
Mark
Nick
Mark
Nick
Aravinda Galafatige
And then perhaps just a quick follow up for Nick with respect to the CapEx, you know, the installments that you had to make on the upcoming instruments, can you just remind us what those pieces are and potentially what the annual number could be?
Nick
Aravinda Galafatige
That's helpful. And is there anything we should think about from a working capital perspective that that's material? I mean it hasn't been in the
Nick
past, but just no, yeah, obviously we keep an eye on things. We're pretty good with our clients. They are government clients and I know that, you know, typically people start to ask questions on working capital constraints with government type entities, but we keep milestone payments throughout our contracts. We have deliver and it allows Us to keep a fairly tight rein. So we're not anticipating anything too bad over the year.
Aravinda Galafatige
Okay, great. Thank you. I'll pass the line. All the best. Thanks.
Operator
The next question is from Russell Stanley with Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.
Russell Stanley
Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Just with respect to the DFTG system and the disruption the UAE, I'm wondering your outlook for 26, how many distinct projects do you have currently scheduled? Understanding where the backlog is. I'm just wondering how many different project transitions you might need to make.
Mark
Well, the first thing is to say that in North Africa, Middle east, we only had one project, which was the one that was in uae. The other projects are Sub Saharan Africa, South Africa and Southeast Asia. The size of those projects, you know, does vary. And Nick, do you want to say something on the size and the quantum.
Nick
Mark
Russell Stanley
That's great. Color maybe my next question, just around the orders for additional EFTG systems, the milestone payments coming up, I guess. When would the rest of that associated CAPEX be due to?
Nick
Russell Stanley
Maybe one more for me and I'll hand it off. Just on the, on the over year revenue growth doubled on a really modest increase in opex. And you talk about where your long term EBITDA margin should come out. Just wondering what kind of OPEX increase you're expecting in 26 with you know, cost of being a public company on top of whatever, whatever real growth you envision. Thanks. Yeah, go ahead.
Nick
Russell Stanley
Okay, that's all for me. Thanks and congrats again. Thank you.
Operator
As there are no further questions, this concludes the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Dr. Mark Davies for closing remarks.
Mark Davies
Yes. Well, thank you everyone for joining our first reported event and I look forward to doing the same in mid May for our first quarter report. Thank you everyone.
Operator
This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.
Summary
Metatek-Group reported a significant increase in adjusted backlog by $23 million, reaching $69 million, primarily driven by repeat business with a customer in Africa.
Revenue for fiscal 2025 was $23.7 million, up 99% year-over-year, with 59% of revenue from Southeast Asia, demonstrating strong geographic diversification.
The company successfully raised capital through an IPO, strengthening the balance sheet and enabling capacity expansion with plans to deploy additional instruments and refurbish existing ones.
Gross profit margin improved to 60%, driven by scale and utilization, while adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 39%. Future guidance suggests a target EBITDA margin of 50%.
Management emphasized the non-linear nature of growth due to project timing, and highlighted the ability to redeploy systems across regions as a key operational strength.
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