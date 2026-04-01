Full Transcript: Ncino Q4 2026 Earnings Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ncino 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Harrison Masters, Vice President of Investor Relations Good

afternoon and welcome to Ncino's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 earnings call. With me on today's call are Sean Desmond, Ncino's Chief Executive Officer and Greg Orenstein, Ncino's Chief Financial Officer. During the course of this conference call we will make forward looking statements regarding trends, strategies and the anticipated performance of our business. These forward looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations, entails certain assumptions made as of today's date and are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings and other publicly available documents, the financial services industry and global economic conditions. Encino disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. Further on today's call we will also discuss certain non GAAP metrics that we believe aid in the understanding of our financial results. A reconciliation to comparable GAAP metrics can be found in today's earnings release which is available on our website and as an exhibit to the Form 8K furnished with the SEC just before this call as well as the earnings presentation on our investor relations [email protected] with that I will turn the call over to Sean.

Thank you Harrison and thank you all for joining us today. I want to start by saying how proud I am of the entire Ncino team for the results we achieved in fiscal 26 and especially in the fourth quarter. We exceeded our financial guidance across every key metric and delivered an exceptional ACV result up 17% year over year, which we believe was largely driven by customers embracing our AI strategy and product innovation. The team executed incredibly well and we're seeing the momentum in the market as more prospects are engaging with and choosing Ncino and existing customers are expanding and deepening their commitments with us in large part because of how we are embedding AI throughout the Ncino platform. I'll get into the details shortly, but with over 170 customers of all sizes, including global enterprise, regional and community banks and credit unions, Having already purchased AI intelligence units as of the end of fiscal 26 we believe Ncino is rapidly becoming the de facto AI platform for financial institutions across the globe. For those of you just getting familiar with our story, Ncino plays a mission critical role for our customers and the global financial services market. Financial institutions will continue to struggle with legacy fragmented systems that limit growth, hinder financial performance, restrict their ability to leverage data as a competitive advantage and create poor user experiences. Ncino solves these problems with AI powered intelligent automation on a unified scalable platform. We are the only platform for managing lending, onboarding, account opening and portfolio management across all major lines of business for financial institutions across the globe. This is why the Ncino platform serves as a system of record for the most critical operations of banks, credit unions and IMBs of all sizes in now over 25 countries. Throughout fiscal 26 I talked about the confidence I had in our team, our technology and strategy and our market leading position. I also said the foundation was in place and that our fiscal 26 performance would come down to execution, including against our AI strategy. This past year's results only strengthened my conviction about what's ahead for Ncino as we walk hand in hand with our customers into a new era of AI where data, context, guardrails, security, trust and a deep understanding of how financial institutions operate matter more than ever as banks further embrace automation and think about using AI as an accelerant. To do this, they're choosing Ncino because Ncino is their process. We connect their data, operate as their system of record and enable them to comply with numerous rules and regulations. Ncino is an essential Tier 1 mission critical platform that amplifies their ability to more profitably generate revenues in a regulatory compliant manner. At the start of fiscal 26 I laid out a few strategic initiatives where I believed we had an opportunity to excel with focused execution. I am very proud of what the team delivered in these areas and the fourth quarter put an exclamation point on what was a tremendous year for the company. First, in the US Enterprise market we delivered our best sales quarter in over four years which included a mortgage expansion with the top 40 bank and cross selling commercial to our largest consumer lending customer. Second, in emea we leaned in with new leadership, a new go to market strategy and a clear execution plan. We delivered our largest deal of the year with a marquee net new customer win in Austria and I'm thrilled with the momentum the EMEA team is seeing. I'm also thrilled with momentum we continue to see in Japan as highlighted by the fourth quarter signing of one of the largest banks in the world for a commercial lending transformation. I want to congratulate the Japanese team for tripling their total ACV in fiscal 26 from fiscal 25. Third, it's gratifying to see our existing customers continue to validate our AI strategy as they move to our new platform pricing framework to access our growing AI capabilities. We saw expanded commitments from some of our largest accounts and our ACV net retention rate improved to 112% or 109% organically and in constant currency, up from 106% in fiscal 25. Consistent with what we saw throughout fiscal 26. We closed a number of early renewals in the fourth quarter, including a fresh five year commitment from our largest customer by ACV. And those customer commitments go beyond dollars. Critically, they come with trust More and more customers are choosing to share data with us because they want the insights and benchmarking that only Ncino can deliver. Today, almost 500 financial institution customers representing over $11 trillion in assets have granted Ncino the right to process their data into a proprietary and anonymized data set, one that powers the development of our products, fuels best in class industry insights and sharpens the accuracy of our intelligent services. This proprietary data set that Ncino has carefully aggregated and curated for the better part of a decade gives Ncino a unique, unmatched global perspective on how to more profitably and efficiently operate a financial institution, how work moves seamlessly through the bank, where bottlenecks form, where exceptions happen, and what great looks like at scale. We have already put this data set to work through our product called Ncino Operations analytics, which helps customers pinpoint inefficiencies, track cycle times and win rates and benchmark performance against anonymized peers. That benchmarking provides valuable and actionable insights as customers get a true baseline, a clear path to ongoing operational and process improvements, and real time demonstrable ROI as they adopt our AI capabilities. It also informs how we build AI and deploy agents that are practical, relevant, reliable and trustworthy in real bank environments. And it goes a step further. Because of our API foundation and Integration gateway, we can seamlessly connect data across a bank's technology stack as well as the key third parties. That broad 360 degree view of a financial institution's customers has been Ncino's calling card in the market since we started the company. Before I turn things over to Greg to talk through our financials in more detail, I want to spend a few minutes addressing the elephant in the room as we have all heard the narrative that AI will replace SaaS for some categories of software. That may very well be true. But the highly regulated business of banking is different. And Ncino's position and value proposition in banking is different from what you're seeing across the broader SaaS landscape. Bottom line is, we believe AI will be a tremendous tailwind for Ncino as it becomes central to how financial institutions operate and compete and how we're scaling and operating the company. Here's how we see the world evolving and how Ncino fits in. AI is moving quickly from help me write and help me search to help me complete meaningful productive tasks so I can focus on other work to grow my business more efficiently and profitably. And in a financial institution, the work is not generic. It's onboarding, it's underwriting, it's credit reviews, it's monitoring, assessing and managing risk, it's opening accounts, it's work where the data is sensitive. Strictly adhering to the rules is essential. Regulatory compliance is non negotiable and the cost of being wrong can be extremely high, not only financially, but reputationally. To make all this work, AI needs a foundation to run on. In banking, that foundation is the data and regulatory infrastructure Ncino provides. That's why we feel extremely confident about our position. We are the system of record and user experience for many of the most important processes in a financial institution. And every capability has been built with regulatory compliance in mind. As AI becomes more capable, that makes our platform even more relevant. Because AI needs a place where it can safely understand context and then take action in an efficient, controlled, secure, trusted and regulatory compliant way. You'll hear a lot of discussion in the market about AI commoditizing the application layer. We understand why people raise that point because it's undeniable that AI driven software makes writing code easier and cheaper. But in the highly regulated, mission critical world of banking, deploying that code in a safe and compliant way is harder. Because of this, we believe AI agents actually increase the value of our underlying platform and system of record. An agent can't operate in a vacuum. It needs trusted data, industry contacts and guardrails. And it needs to be traceable and auditable. And the platform that connects the user to the data and records the actions taken becomes the natural home for these AI driven experiences. Ncino is that platform. All this leads to how we're approaching AI agents. Our role based agents, what we call digital partners, were designed to work alongside banking professionals inside the Ncino platform. Guided by what we've learned from almost a decade and a half of usage patterns across our lending customer base and what those patterns mean for speed, consistency and results. Now let me connect that strategy to what we're seeing in the business today. First, adoption is real and usage is growing. While much of the SaaS industry continues to debate how best to respond to the agent economy, community, regional enterprise and global banks, credit unions and IMBs are already using Ncino's AI capabilities in production today, not just as a pilot or beta, but as part of how they do lending and banking work. Customers are not just buying AI access, they're using it, and we can see that directly in the increasing consumption of intelligence units on our platform. With Banking Advisor Usage up over 25 times in March compared to usage in October for years we have said that Encino is not only in the software business, we are in the change management business and moving every customer from contract signing to implementation to pilot to using Ncino's AI in production as an integral part of the day job is the sole focus of our forward deployed engineering team. We also continue to see the halo effect we talked about before. Encino's AI innovation and product strategy is showing up as a clear differentiator in competitive conversations. I have mentioned over the past couple of quarters that it's helping drive earlier renewals and it's becoming another reason new customers are engaging with and choosing Encino and current customers are expanding their relationship with Encino. Second, when we talk about AI, we try to keep it simple. We care about outcomes. The question isn't how many features or how many agents exist. The question is how much time and money did the financial institution save? How much risk was serviced earlier and mitigated, and how much did consistency, efficiency and profitability improve, all while helping to ensure the financial institution operates and in accordance with various rules and regulations and provides an enjoyable and compelling user experience for its customers. That's why when we look at Banking Advisor and our digital partners, we focus on practical wins. In the past, a single relationship review meant painstakingly pulling documentation from systems, manually identifying the relevant data points, followed by hours and hours of analysis with agenti credit reviews released as part of the analyst digital partner family last quarter, Encino summarizes in seconds what changed, highlights the drivers, cites the underlying data and helps draft the follow ups. And the work stays inside Encino. With the right permissions, the right documentation and the right audit trail, the bank gets faster answers, more consistent reviews and more capacity for higher value work like being in front of customers and growing relationships. This focus on outcomes is exactly why we transitioned our pricing model and I'm pleased to report that as of the end of fiscal 26 we have already moved approximately 38% of our ACV away from seed based pricing to platform pricing. Third, our data is not just a competitive moat, it is the foundation for a new category of proprietary intelligence capabilities benchmarking, predictive risk operations, analytics and other capabilities and products you will hear about as the year progresses that we believe will create entirely new value for our customers and new revenue streams for Encino. We strongly believe that proprietary domain specific real world data is the most valuable asset in an AI economy and no other company has the data Encino has and that data mode compounds with every customer we add and every line of business we expand into. Finally, I want to emphasize something that is especially important in banking trust in a regulated environment, close enough isn't good enough. AI has to be deployed in a way that respects policies and data privacy aligns with the bank's risk tolerance which varies from institution to institution and produces results both the institution and regulators can confidently rely on. One of our stockholders recently conveyed they were reminded how embedded Ncino is within a bank's internal and external controls, risk management and governance processes When a top five US bank explained to them that they have over 500 exemption workflows configured in Encino that guide every deterministic step of the lending process and that they rely on that process to manage risk, regulatory compliance and audit trails. That's why we're building AI into the Ncino platform where our customers already have the industry context, the controls and the ability to measure outcomes over time. As the agentic operating system for financial institutions, Encino will be the backbone delivering AI with the same compliance guardrails, the same regulatory audit trails, the same institutional policy logic and the same lending decision framework they have grown to trust and rely on. And that's also why we believe our approach will uniquely scale not by asking banks to bolt generic AI onto complex processes, but by delivering banking specific AI that reflects how banks actually operate on a platform that has demonstrated time after time the ability to scale to support some of the largest financial institutions in the world. So stepping back, we feel really good about where we are. While still early, we're seeing strong excitement and increasing momentum in AI adoption and growth in usage as measured by intelligence unit consumption. Our sales pipeline looks great and we believe our AI agents make Encino even more valuable and sticky to our customers because we connect the user, the process and the data in a trusted, controlled, regulatory compliant environment. In summary, we believe the agent economy expands our addressable market, the outperformance against our financial guidance, the acceleration of ACV bookings, the RE acceleration of subscription revenue growth, and the improvement and strength of our retention KPIs are all reflections of the impact AI is already having on the business. And we're just getting started. As I wrap up my prepared remarks, I want to welcome a new member to the Encino Leadership team. I cannot be prouder of how our sales and marketing teams performed in fiscal 26 and to build on that momentum, we are further investing in our Go to Market organization. Today we are excited to announce that Encino has hired Keith Cattell as our new Chief Revenue Officer. Keith is a seasoned operator who brings deep financial services, enterprise sales, large global company and scaling expertise to the company. We believe Keith's experience and vision are a great addition to the company to help us further accelerate our subscription revenues growth and take Encino to the next level. With that, I'll hand the call over to Greg to walk through our financial results.

Thank you Sean and thanks everyone for joining us this afternoon to review our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results. Please note that all numbers referenced in my remarks are on a non GAAP basis unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation to comparable GAAP metrics can be found in today's earnings release, which is available on our website and as an exhibit to the Form 8K furnished with the SEC just before this call. Turning to our fourth quarter results, total revenues were $149.7 million, an increase of 6% year over year and $594.8 million for fiscal 26, an increase of 10% over fiscal 25. Subscription revenues were $133.4 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 7% year over year and $523.1 million for the full year, an increase of 12% over fiscal 25. Organic subscription revenues were $132.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 6% year over year, and $505.9 million for fiscal 26, an increase Of 8% year over year. As a reminder, our fourth quarter organic subscription revenues comparison is negatively impacted by an approximately 3% headwind resulting from one time subscription revenues that occurred in our international business in the fourth quarter of fiscal 25 as the result of a contract buyout. Please see Slide 14 of our fourth quarter earnings presentation for additional details on the components of our subscription revenues over performance. International Total revenues were $32.9 million in the fourth quarter, down 1% year over year or down 6% in constant currency. International total revenues were $131.5 million in fiscal 26, up 13% year over year or 11% in constant currency. International subscription revenues were $28.4 million in the fourth quarter, up 1% year over year or down 4% in constant currency. In light of the difficult comparison from the one time contract buyout last year previously noted, international subscription revenues were $109.5 million in fiscal 26, up 19% year over year or 16% in constant currency and 5% organically. We had our largest international gross bookings year in company history and with ACV as a leading indicator of future subscription revenues growth, we look forward to our international subscription revenues growth rate once again being accretive. Professional services revenues were $16.3 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 1% year over year. Full year professional services revenues were $71.6 million flat year over year. As we have previously highlighted, we are emphasizing professional services gross profit growth over professional services revenues growth and expect to see this reflected within our financial Results by the second half of fiscal 27, due in large part to our ongoing initiatives leveraging AI to accelerate our implementations. Non GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 26 was $34.7 million, or 23% of total revenues, compared with $24.4 million or 17% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 25. Please see slide 14 of our fourth quarter earnings presentation for additional details on the components of our non GAAP operating income over performance. Non GAAP operating income for the full year was $129.4 million, or 22% of total revenues, compared with $96.2 million, or 18% of total revenues in fiscal 25. Non GAAP net income attributable to Ncino for the fourth quarter of fiscal 26 was $42.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $22 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 25. Non GAAP net Income attributable to Ncino for fiscal 26 was $122.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted share compared to $84.5 million or $0.72 per diluted share in fiscal 25. As expected, churn year over year continued to trend down towards historic norms and settled to a three year low in fiscal 26 of $18.2 million or 4% of prior year subscription revenues. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $88.7 million, including restricted cash. Free cash flow was $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 26, up from negative $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 25. Free cash flow for fiscal 26 was $82.6 million, up 55% compared to $53.4 million in fiscal 25. We repurchased approximately 1 million shares of our common stock in the fourth quarter at an average price of $25.84 per share for total consideration of $25 million under the $100 million repurchase authorization announced on December 8, 2025. When added to the stock repurchases made through the third quarter last year, we repurchased a total of approximately 5 million shares of our common stock in fiscal 26 at an average price of $25 $0.18 per share for total consideration of $125 million, in addition to the $75 million that remains available under the December 2025 share repurchase authorization, today we announced a $100 million accelerated share repurchase program. We expect to fund this repurchase program with available free cash flow and with a portion of the $200 million term loan expansion of our existing credit facility, which we also announced today and which was funded by some of our largest customers. A portion of the proceeds from this term loan will also be used to reduce the outstanding balance under our revolving credit facility. We ended the year with 620 customers that contributed greater than $100,000 to fiscal 26 subscription revenues, an increase of 13% from fiscal 25. Of these, 114 contributed more than $1 million to fiscal 26, an increase of 9% from fiscal 25 and 14 contributed more than $5 million to fiscal 26 subscription revenues flat with fiscal 25. ACV as of January 31, 2026 was $602.4 million, an increase of 17% year over year on an organic constant currency basis. ACV grew 13% year over year in fiscal 26. ACV net retention rate in fiscal 26 increased to 112% or 109% on an organic constant currency basis, up from an ACV net retention rate of 106% in fiscal 25, reflecting growing demand for our AI powered platform and solutions among our customer base and success implementing our new asset based pricing framework. Subscription revenue retention rate in fiscal 26 was 110% or 106% on an organic constant currency basis compared with a subscription revenue retention rate of 110% in fiscal 2025. Note that the subscription revenue retention rate was negatively impacted by the difficult compares in the third and fourth quarters this past year. Additionally, a significant amount of the existing customer expansion that drove the ACV net retention rate improvement occurred in the fourth quarter, so the subscription revenues from those deals are not yet reflected in the subscription revenue retention rate. Turning to guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 27 we expect total revenues of $154.5 million to $156.5 million with subscription revenues of $137 million to $139 million, an increase of 8% and 10%, respectively. At the midpoint of the ranges, non GAAP operating income in the first quarter is expected to be approximately 38 million to $40 million. Please note that effective for fiscal 27, we will be providing annual guidance for free cash flow in lieu of quarterly and annual guidance for non GAAP net income attributable to Ncino per share, as we believe annual free cash flow is a more meaningful measure of our financial performance. For fiscal year 27, we expect free cash flow $132 million to $137 million, up 63% year over year at the midpoint of the range, which reflects our guidance range for non GAAP operating income less certain assumptions, including approximately $15 million of interest expense, $6 million in cash taxes and $1.5 million of fixed asset purchases. Please recall that our cash collections from customers is highest in the first quarter, which does introduce seasonality to free cash flow. Turning to ACV for fiscal year 27, we expect net additions of $60 million to $65 million on a constant currency and organic basis, which would bring our fiscal 27 ending ACV to $662.5 million to $667.5 million, representing 10% ACV growth at the midpoint of the range. After a few difficult years for the banking industry, large deals have again become a healthy part of our business and our sales performance during the fourth multi seven figure net new and upsell wins. While we are confident in our go to market organization and the repeatability of the sales activity that drove these multi seven figure wins in fiscal 26, these large deals can be inherently difficult to predict in both their timing and eventual sizing in order to continue to prudently manage expectations on the booking side of the equation, our ACV guidance framework reflects win percentages that are higher than the approach we took for ACV guidance in fiscal 26, but lower than the win percentages we actually achieved last year. Also, recognizing that the fourth quarter has historically been and we expect it to continue to be the largest gross bookings quarter for us each year. Similar to this past year, you should not anticipate quantitative revisions to our ACV guidance throughout the year. For fiscal 27, we expect total revenues of $639 million to $643 million with subscription revenues of $569 million to $573 million representing growth of 8% and 9% respectively, at the midpoint of the ranges. Excluding US mortgage, our guidance assumes 10% to 11% year over year subscription revenues growth. Please reference slide 15 in our earnings presentation for assumptions around our subscription revenues guidance. As you will note, consistent with the Guidance philosophy we instituted last year, our guidance assumes approximately 1% growth in U.S. mortgage subscription revenues. While we recognize mortgage industry volume forecasts are currently indexed higher than what this growth rate reflects for guidance and internal business planning purposes, our intention is to continue to be prudent around expectations for U.S. mortgage. To help you reconcile our subscription revenues guidance with our fiscal 26 ACV result, please consider the 1 A portion of the ACV booked in fiscal 26 contributed to subscription revenues last year. 2 Recall that we define ACV as the highest annualized subscription fee under a customer contract and when subscription fees increase during a contract term, the revenue recognition rules require that they are straight line which leads to subscription revenues being less than ACV for such contracts. 3. Churn experienced in fiscal 26 would have generally been from legacy contracts under our old seat based activation model where ACV more closely approximated subscription revenues and 4 subscription revenues for mortgage overages are not included in ACV. We expect non GAAP operating income for fiscal 27 to be $165 million to $170 million. Finally, I'll leave you with a few additional comments to assist with your modeling that should be construed as supplemental to our formal guidance. First, international subscription revenues are expected to be accretive to overall subscription revenues growth in fiscal 27 beginning with the first quarter. Second, we expect to reduce stock based compensation expense in fiscal 27 as a percentage of total revenues by approximately 100 basis points year over year from the 12% reported in fiscal 26. As a reminder, during our initial investor day in September 2023, we referenced a long term stock based compensation expense target of 6 to 8% of revenues. Third, effective January 2026, Incino is self insuring for medical benefits which may introduce some volatility to healthcare expenses in fiscal 27 as we make our way through the first year of the program, but ultimately we expect this approach to be a more cost effective alternative to traditional third party insurance. And finally, our subscription revenues outlook includes revenues from both contracted and planned ACV bookings that we attribute to our AI products. Our customers are validating our AI strategy, reinforcing that it is innovative and compelling, and the month over month increase in the consumption of intelligence units is trending quite well. At the same time, our experience has taught us that overall financial institutions are going to adopt AI at a very deliberate pace. Accordingly, and consistent with our guidance philosophy, while we expect to sell incremental bundles of intelligence units this year, our fiscal 27 subscription revenues guidance does not yet contemplate this. In closing, I want to thank my Ncino colleagues for all of their hard work and efforts successfully executing on our fiscal 26 operating plan. We entered fiscal 2027 with a ton of sales momentum and our sales pipeline, which Shawn noted looks great, is up meaningfully from this time last year. Even after achieving the best gross bookings fourth quarter in company history. The intelligence units usage trends we are seeing are very exciting and reinforce that our AI capabilities and AI strategy are resonating incredibly well with the market. We have the data, the products capabilities and global reach, a unique and unmatched AI strategy, a reputation for innovation and for taking care of our customers, and a phenomenal customer base that trusts Ncino to successfully guide them on this AI journey. It is an incredibly exciting time to be part of Ncino, the company leading the financial services industry into the world of AI powered banking. Just as we led the financial services industry into the world of cloud banking, as evidenced by our financial guidance, we feel really good about our headcount and expense plan and our ability to continue generating increasing non GAAP operating income and free cash flow. Our financial guidance also reflects reaccelerating subscription revenues growth and we believe the pieces are in place for that upward subscription revenues growth trend to continue. We remain confident that we are on track to achieving rule of 40 around the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. And while the high end of our financial guidance for fiscal 2027 suggests a rule of 40 mix of around 10% subscription revenues growth and 30% non GAAP operating income margin in the fourth quarter, we are keenly focused on driving that mix more towards subscription revenues growth. With that, I will open the line for questions.

Yeah, thanks, Alex. First of all, we did highlight early in the year our renewed focus on the execution discipline of pipeline growth and our emphasis and prioritization around demand generation in the marketing machine. Right. So I think some of that played out the back half of the year as our pipeline increased. Conversion rates were healthy, but we just had a larger pipeline and we're seeing that continue into this year over last year as well. And that's why we're so excited about the outlook. Overall, by solution, by geography, it's pretty balanced. And obviously we're seeing nice momentum in our international business that we highlighted on the call. But I think a lot of it is around the discipline of just pipeline management overall. And when you have a larger pipeline, conversion rates can stay pretty steady and you'll have a larger ACV outcome.

Okay, great. And then Sean, you gave a lot of great color on the banking advisor adoption. 170 customers now on the platform. I think you have over 100,000 skills now versus two a year ago. Can you just frame where you're actually seeing the greatest usage across that portfolio of capabilities and skills? And then in terms of the magnitude of a 25 times growth in credit usage versus October, maybe help frame how many of those customers are approaching kind of the upper end of their purchase credit allotment.

Yeah. Listen, first and foremost, our executive leadership team as well as the entire company is maniacally focused on adoption of Banking Advisor and our Agentix solutions. And I think we've been very thoughtful about selling our customers large enough blocks of Intelligence Units up front to give them the Runway that will enable them to navigate the adoption curve and see the benefits and kind of settle into the new experience, which is really important. Important as you're managing the change. The last thing a customer wants is to feel nickel and dimed when they're adopting something new. Right. So we didn't want to put them in a position where we sell blocks in small portions where immediately they have to re up. And I think we can draw some parallels and analogies to the personal experiences that we have. Right. With whatever chat interface you might use, the last thing you want is in the first month to be asked for an increase in your monthly subscription. Right. So, you know, what we're focused on first and foremost is that adoption. And we're pivoting a lot of the energy of the field towards sitting side by side with customers and getting them comfortable with that. And then I would expect over time, as this settles in, we'll look into the next block of Intelligence Units. But in particular, your question around what are we seeing traction in. And listen, our agenda credit reviews are really exciting, which falls under our analyst digital partner umbrella. Locate and file has been a mainstay since day one that we launched Banking Advisor. And we're seeing a lot of traction with credit monitoring as well as auto spreading.

Great. Thanks for the time tonight. Just to stay on some of the AI debates, you know, lending is a very complicated process and part of that complexity, I'm sure we can appreciate ties to all the different systems and data and decisions that go into it. I guess the risk is that AI models can be good at orchestration. Are you seeing that type of capability and it starts to eat into Encino's differentiation, or does it cause you to think about how the platform is currently architected and maybe doing some things differently to match up against what AI makes possible?

Yeah, thanks, Joe. Appreciate the question and certainly understand a lot of the narrative that's going on in the market today and some of the realities that change with the AI capabilities. No doubt. For instance, we all know that coding has never been easier. Right. And you know, what we need to focus on is the reality that there's a difference between standing up an overnight user experience and deploying that code and maintaining that code in a highly regulated industry, that's still hard. If you weren't built from day one and compliant way for the regulators. If you don't own the workflow, if you don't own the data and you don't have the trust relationship, then these AI tools aren't going to stand you up overnight. All that being said, we've acknowledged that workflow is relative old news. And what we're focused on is an Agentic operating system future where we can instrument the platform with agents that tap into our own embedded intelligent workflows and mine that data and provide a differentiated experience. And we believe that that is very unique. And the right question right now is not necessarily who's best positioned to deliver overnight? Because I've yet to see somebody to take a customer live. You know, even in the past year, that was threatening that posture. You know, this time last year, what I think the right question is, who's best and most uniquely positioned to capitalize on AI and banking? And we think that's Ncino.

That's helpful. Thanks. On the intelligent credits, do you have any metrics you can share maybe around efficiency gains or P and L impact that customers using the credits have seen so far? Or maybe is there a spectrum of outcomes you're seeing between heavy and light users? Can you kind of present to your customer base that here are examples where greater consumption is actually translating into greater benefit and you start to build reference ability in kind of that way?

Yes. And thanks for highlighting the focus on outcomes that we have here at Encino. Listen, you know, I don't really wake up in the morning excited about people adopting AI. I get excited about then getting real outcomes. And when I talk to bank CEOs around the world, they care about what impact we can have in their top line and what impact we can have in their bottom line. Right. It's all about revenue efficiency and cost savings. And so I think we're seeing really good gains and traction specifically around credit monitoring, which is why I highlighted that credit analyst. And in some cases we're seeing months to days and days to minutes in terms of getting to a. We plan on highlighting at site some direct customer outcomes sharing their experiences on leveraging those units. But safe to say that as I wake up every morning with a CEO agent stack of my own that highlights intelligent units consumption, there's a direct correlation between the outcomes our customers are getting and the intelligent units they're drawing down on across the spectrum of banking advisory.

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question on pricing. Obviously sounded like a really strong result with 38% of revenue. Now on the new pricing model, any incremental commentary you can share just in terms of price realization for the fiscal 4Q renewal cohort versus your plan and in the instances where customers did push back, can you sort of speak to some of the instances or initiatives you have in place to retain those customers? Customers either in terms of ancillary product attach of things like Banking Advisor and or lower price realization. Thanks, guys.

Yes, on the pricing front, first and foremost, I want to highlight that we started on the pricing journey nearly three years ago. And I really point that out because we're not reacting to anything here. We had a vision for how outcomes would be the end game for software companies like Encino. And so we prepared for this. The pricing has now been out there for a little over a year and what I would tell you is that we are exceeding our internal plans and targets and that momentum even picked up in Q4 versus the prior quarters. And while nobody likes a price increase and nobody likes change, I think that we're very prepared for that. And by and large those customers are going very well. I'm proud of our account teams in the field. You know, those aren't necessarily easy conversations, but what I would say is they're more focused on education and enablement and drawing direct lines to the outcomes that our customers are going to get over time versus the old per user per seat model. So the value exchange is becoming apparent to our customers and because of that we're seeing early renewals, we're exceeding our targets and we're leaning in heavily. It's been really accretive to our business.

Yeah, listen, I would absolutely expect these to contribute toward gross margins and really both. Right. I mean what we're doing in terms of equipping our customers with the ability to come to decisions faster over time, we expect the value exchange to, to play out. Right. And I think they're going to be in a position where they can exchange some of the labor costs and add their labor farce to more high value activities and put their employees in front of the customer. Right. And that's where they want to be. And we're going to automate the things that happen in the middle and back office and that's going to drive margin efficiency for our customers. Ultimately that will flow through to Encino as well.

Yes. Something we're very excited about. We mobilized a team, as you know, early last year that wakes up and sleeps, eats and breathes as well, just at credit union market. I'm proud of the way they've run toward the opportunity, have established relationships and credibility in that space and understand the problems we're solving for those customers. I think that's a matter of really being able to tell the same Encino value proposition story in a way that resonates more deeply with the credit union space and that's given us the opportunity to even envision how we can think about roadmap in a different way and how we kind of augment the platform and the experiences that we deliver and think beyond some of the traditional experiences we serve up. So we've got good momentum there. The team is fully activated, the pipeline is growing as we head into this year and we plan on selling the entire platform to our credit union customer base.

Thanks, Ryan. I mean overall, I think from a business perspective, whether it's by product or geo, I think we feel really good about the sales momentum that we're seeing in the market. Our customer base generally is quite healthy. Balance sheets are healthy. Lending activity has been up and I think that is driving again demand for Encino and for our products. And I would also go back to AI is a big driver for that as well. You can't leverage AI. You can't leverage this revolutionary technology unless your house is in order. And that's the business that we're in. We're in coming in and transforming your bank so that you can operate on a platform and to be able to leverage not just your data, but the data that Encino has across our whole customer base. That's given us the rights to leverage that data as part of our, our product offering. I would point you to the appendix in the back of the earnings call presentation that we put up. You'll see a nice walk in terms of our year. And the other thing I'd highlight again is the continued downward trend in churn, which as we know over the last couple years has been unusual for us. Right. Heightened churn with that coming back more towards historic, historic norms has been a. Has been a big positive to getting our growth trajectory back towards, you know, back towards an upward motion and one that we can build on. Appreciate that, Greg. And then just following up, just kind of on this subs cadence for the year, the 1Q guide round numbers looks like 9 to 11% organic subs growth versus 9 to 10% for the full year. Just trying to reconcile that with your. With your comments earlier, Greg, about being confident in being able to continue to drive this acceleration in subs growth and just how we should think about this cadence throughout the year with respect to that rule of 40 target. Thanks. Yeah, thanks, Ryan. I think you should assume that mortgage comps in the second and third quarter are a little bit tougher. And so that from a trajectory standpoint is something that you should take into account in your modeling. Okay, great. Thank you. Thank you.

Sales team is executing phenomenally well. And we have been marching toward a point in time where we were going to appoint a global chief revenue officer that's going to help us scale to a billion and beyond in terms of where we're going on the revenue growth side. And that has been in the works for some time. What I would share with you is that we had a model in place where Paul Clarkson, who ran our North America sales operation, is stepping aside for personal reasons. And Keith is coming in to consolidate the global Org and we'll have a tight partnership not only in North America, but in EMEA and Asia PAC and with our partner organization. And Keith has a lot of experience in these areas. He's been somebody we've known for a long time in our network. Not only his days at Salesforce, but also at Alloy and We're super excited about his leadership. He's not only a great, experienced leader who's operated in this vertical and has deep relationships with our customer base, but also is a great culture fit for Encino. So yes, the sales organization is operating fantastically well in large part due to Paula Clarkson's leadership and Paul is stepping aside for personal reasons and Keith is the perfect guy to step in at this point in time and take us to the next level.

Understood. And then as a follow up, it is good to see the mortgage win with the top 40 bank where they also use your commercial lending, small business lending and treasury products. Are you getting to a point in mortgage sales cycles now where you have a better idea of how the move up market with Encino Mortgage is going to now that you're 3/4 in there from when you really rolled it out after the investor day last year at Insight and at the larger FIs, are you finding that existing relationships and other parts of the bank are helping you get a foot in the door on the mortgage side of the house or that the buyers are just generally separate in those big organizations?

The answer is yes. We are learning from experiences there. As you know, we made the jump from our mortgage solution in the IMB space belong towards some of the largest banks in the world and we're excited that we have a top 30 bank in the US on the platform and that naturally gets the attention of the peer group and the cohort to the point where we start getting some inbound calls for Encino to participate in forums at that level. We're also getting traction in community and regional bank space as well as the credit union space with the mortgage solution. And I think our teams now have some of the experience and quite frankly some of the attitude and confidence that it takes to go aggressively sell that across lines of business. It's not uncommon that I would be meeting with our customer base, whether it's a CEO or chief lending officer or somebody in the C suite that would proactively bring up on their side and recommend that we talk to the mortgage leader in their business? So that is happening. It's happening pretty organically.

I think we said we've got about 38% of ACV on platform pricing now, which is great to hear. I'm curious, have any of your top 20 banks made that transition Yet. And were there any learnings from those customers in particular that you feel you could build upon? Yeah, thanks, Sacket. The answer is yes. I mean, I think with every deal you learn something new. We certainly try to. But to Sean's point, this is something that we started in terms of this pricing transition, going back about three years, first off, internally and testing with our customers. Again, one of the great things about the wonderful customer base we have is we work very closely with them to get their thoughts and input. And so the rollout has frankly exceeded my expectations. Not just from. From the uplift that we've talked about, but as well, just in terms of the execution. And you would have heard Sean's prepared remarks. Our largest customer by ACV renewed for a five year deal. And that would have been on the new platform pricing model. So we do have some of our larger customers already on it. And again, I think it's gone quite well. We're quite pleased. We're quite pleased with the execution there. That's great to hear. Maybe for my follow up, it was great to hear you reconfirm the rule of 40 expectation. Is it maybe fair to say that that rule of 40 is achievable based on the ACV that you've already booked here in fiscal 26, or is it dependent on some of the new bookings that you anticipate this year as well? It would include some new bookings. Again, the. The slide I referenced earlier, sack it in the appendix. I think it's slide 15. You'll see a nice walk that we tried to lay out so you could see the contribution from bookings last year and what we came into the year with, which is quite a bit of visibility, but we do have some new work to. We do have some work to do this year. And again, I think as we look at our pipelines, as we look at the activity in the market, and frankly, as we look at the excitement that we see and hear and feel around AI. You know, we come into this year feeling good about the plan that we have. And it's actually Slide 16 if you look in that deck. Super helpful.

taking those each on its own. From a sandbox standpoint, that has actually become the foundation and the backbone of our integration gateway and the MCP layer that we expect to control how agents access data in the Encino moat. Right. So that's very strategic. We're not necessarily selling, looking to that as a standalone revenue engine, but as a strategic foundational platform that sets us up to be the agentic operating system of the future for banks. So we're really excited about that. And from a Doc Fox standpoint, we remain very compelled by the opportunity with complex commercial onboarding that continues to come up in nearly every conversation as an adjacent problem our customers are solving to the one that we solve so well around commercial loan origination. And so those opportunities, opportunities in the pipeline are growing. We have acknowledged in past calls that it was going to take us the better part of the prior fiscal year to complete the technology integration work. And now we're looking to convert some of that pipeline here in the first half of this fiscal year. So we're really excited about onboarding coming into full focus as it's kind of been mainly in the background in the R and D room. Now it's coming into in a sales machine.

And in our landscape. And as you've acknowledged, I appreciate the tee up there on market segmentation. Undoubtedly the further down market you go, the bigger the appetite those customers have for prepackaged solutions that we would serve up the agents. Right. And we would actually build and deploy the agents. And what's so powerful about our platform is we render those in the existing workflow. Right. At Encino, AI lives in the workflow, so the context is already there. The user user doesn't have to change their behavior and the trust and compliance are inherited and the data moat is leveraged. So Those banks absolutely get that as you go upmarket, the same value proposition applies. But you absolutely have what I would say more curious and experimental groups within the organization who are being chartered with, hey, if we build our own agents, what would that experience look like? And those customers just the same need context. They want trust and compliance and they want to tap into Encino data. So we have thoughtfully architected a platform as we evolve in our journey that would enable customers to do both. And we're seeing enterprise banks that are asking us to actually sit side by side and co develop some of these agents and look at those experiences. So it's all exciting. I do think that what comes up most for me when I'm talking to customers about the outcomes they want. I'll go back to that Credit monitoring experience is very powerful. The ability to reduce the time spent analyzing the scores and reams of documentation and data to get to a proactive monitoring position over time. And that's not only upfront to do a deal, but that's maintenance. That's pretty common. And then of course you know that we have banking advisor skills embedded across the experiences. So that's one that stands out. They are looking for low hanging fruit, they are looking for quick wins and we can serve those up. And that's exactly how we've architected our digital partners.

Yeah. Hey Sean, Greg and Harrison, thanks for fitting me in too. I'll keep it at one question, but as typical, there's probably multi parts to it on the early renewals. It seems like that's a good sign of their interest in the new innovations. But could you all quantify how much early renewals impacted or Benefited the strong 4Q ACV or the in year ACV target? And the kind of the second part of this is with the early renewals. I think it did say that one did a contractual renewal at five years. But what is the duration looking like on early renewals versus the original contract? And then just do they tend to consume or sign up for more banking advisor or skills versus the non early renewals. Just double clicking more on early renewal activity would be great. Thanks. Yeah. So in terms of the renewal trajectory and momentum, I'd point you to the ACO convention that we disclosed going from it was 102 I think back in fiscal 24 up to 106 and then up to 112 or 109 on a constant currency organic basis. Terry. So again, really like that trend and I think that's reflective of the customer relationships that we have and also again, just the breadth of our product that we can go back to our customers and sell them more. And again, a lot of those discussions actually AI, whether it ends up being an AI discussion or not being able to go talk about AI provides an opportunity for us to explore where else we may be able to add value to our customer base. And so all that's in exciting and I think all that's helping to drive to drive the momentum that we saw last year and that we came into this year with.

Hi, this is Ross McGregoon, author CodeJ Akita. I appreciate you guys taking our question and I know that you guys already talked about the relationship between sub revs and acv, but I kind of wanted to ask this simplistic question. Apologies if it's a bit redundant, but if you could humor me. So fiscal year 26 sub revenue came in higher than ending fiscal year 25 ACV. But the initial guidance for fiscal year 27 sub revenue doesn't quite get us to ending fiscal year 26 ACV. What's kind of the relationship there? And how would you kind of describe the level of conservatism in this fiscal year 27 sub revenue guide? Thank you.

Yeah, thanks for the question. Just going back to some of the earlier comments, there's a few things to keep in mind when you're trying to reconcile the ACV performance in our sub rev guide. One is again, a portion of of the ACV that we got actually contributed to subs revs last year. So you need to take that into account. Again, the way that we've always defined ACV is the high point of a contract and when there's increased pricing during a contract. Right. The revrec rules require you to straight line that. And so your actual revenue is going to be short, you know, or fall short of what your ACV is. And what that exit contracted amount is would be another thing to take into account. The third thing is Churn that we experienced last year would generally have been from our older seat based pricing model and the ACV and subscription revenue would have been more aligned under that historic model that we had. And then finally again, as you think about subs revs, keep in mind that our mortgage overages don't fall into acv. And so those are some of the Delta deltas to take into account when you're trying to reconcile the ACV performance we had in fiscal 26 and the initial guide that we've given for sub revs for fiscal 27.

And listen, I think on average it's a reality with the efforts we've put into rotating a lot of our energy in our field PSO organizations toward our forward deploy engineer as well as applied intelligence groups to reducing overall implementation times. And that's showing up and they're compressing nicely. And we're getting customers live in timeframes that are actually exceeding my expectations. Specific to the large Japanese deal, that's a multinational deployment that is probably unique in its own regard with respect to some of the coordination that needs to happen up front before we even start thinking about deploying in Cino. So there's some of that that's happening right now. Once we get hands on keyboards within Cino, I expect that we'll hammer through that project in months. But there's a lot of upfront prep work. When you're bringing a global organization together across 26 countries, that needs to happen that will probably, you know, elongate the time that we can announce something very exciting. With respect to a go live on that particular bank.

Thanks, Nick. Yes, as it relates to fiscal 27, I mean we would expect a similar performance as we had in fiscal 26 in terms of the renewal cohort that comes up. Recall historically the average contract length of, of our bank operating system customers is upwards of four years. And so break that down generally a quarter. Over that four year period we are seeing accelerated renewals. And so I think we're ahead of plan for that. So again, we would expect a similar performance. Keep in mind, in terms of the comp, you know, because it's a similar performance, you won't see that one time kind of step up that we had this past year, which was the first year really of, of this step up. And so just keep that in mind from a compare standpoint as we move into fiscal 27. Great, thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ken Tetrowski with Autonomous Research. You may proceed. Hey, good afternoon, Sean and Greg. Thanks for taking the question. I'll keep it to one as well. I wanted to dig into the long term moat of the, the business a little bit because it seems like people are, investors are questioning the terminal value of these, of software companies more broadly. You mentioned how banking is a highly regulated business and how that's different. Could you just talk a little bit about how Encino works if and how Encino works with regulators and how that might impact the ability to remain entrenched and prevent new companies from coming into the space. And then secondly, it sounds like data is going to be one of the key sort of aspects to the moat longer term. So are we at the point where the network effects of the data are strong enough to keep Encino in the lead or is there, you know, this sense of urgency across the business to try to build up that aspect of the moat? Thank you.

Thank you. And yes, we do believe that the future long lasting, durable software companies that are going to be the generational companies that can survive inflection points like these are going to be able to deliver AI embedded within existing business processes and in particular in this banking vertical that lend context and within the guardrails of regulation and beyond regulation, you have to consider things, things like security, there's trust and there's that data mode that you talked about. And we believe that what's unique about Encino is we started accumulating this data 14 years ago. Right. So we are absolutely not sitting here reacting and aggressively trying to build up our data mode overnight. Because that was the original vision of Encino when I joined this company. And in 2013, I had a conversation with our founding CEO on the power of sitting at the intersection of the things that we do and where we do them. And if we could serve that data up with meaningful insights, that would be very compelling. And we just happen to now be in the era of AI. So while other companies are scrambling to deliver user experiences overnight with no foundation of data, we're actually continue to build on 14 years of build up. And we just, you know, we're not arrogant about it, but we believe our data mode is unparalleled and unique. And nobody else has the type of contextual view on how capital flows through workflows in financial institutions. So we're excited about that and we believe that's going to propel us, we lean into it. As far as the regulation, you know, I would first point you to the fact that, that we have hundreds of bankers that work at Encino that come from that world. Right. In many cases sitting in those chairs side by side with the chairs of the regulators for careers before software. And that's very unique in terms of how you think about product management. And now in the world of prompt engineering and imagining experiences, very quickly doing that without that human riding shotgun with you is where I'd be nervous. Right. That's where you start getting into hallucinating on public cloud data that you think regulation lives in the public cloud. It does not. And the bankers understand that. And that's why we're excited about that. And we maintain the relationships with these types of people in the space.

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