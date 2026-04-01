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April 1, 2026 2:45 AM 45 min read

Beyond Meat Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mcowxzh9/

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rafael Gross

Ethan Brown

Luby Katua

OPERATOR

Ben Thoyer

Ethan Brown

Ben Thoyer

Ethan Brown

Ben Thoyer

Okay, perfect. Well, thank you very much for that and I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Kalmil Garjawala with Jeffries. Please go ahead.

Kalmil Garjawala

Ethan Brown

Kalmil Garjawala

Ethan Brown

Kalmil Garjawala

Great, thank you very much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from John Baumgartner with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

John Baumgartner

Ethan Brown

John Baumgartner

Okay, thanks for that. And then I'm curious about your vision for the Beyond Meat portfolio going forward as you work through this ski rationalization. Where have you chosen to retrench in terms of product or products and what have you identified as the foundation for the core going forward?

Ethan Brown

Peter Sala

Ethan Brown

Peter Sala

Great. And then just. Luby, on the Gross margin for 20, 26, is there anything you can provide or share with us at this point? Should it mirror? 25 should be much better. Lower anything on the cadence? That would be helpful, thanks.

Luby Katua

Peter Sala

Understood, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Ethan Brown for any closing remarks.

Ethan Brown

OPERATOR

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect. Sam,

Summary

Beyond Meat reported a 19.7% decrease in Q4 2025 sales to $61.6 million, primarily due to weak demand in the plant-based meat category.

The company retired most of its 2027 convertible debt and raised $149 million in capital, strengthening its balance sheet.

Strategic initiatives include rightsizing operations, expanding margins, and repositioning Beyond Meat as 'Beyond the Plant Protein Company' to enter adjacent categories like beverages.

Significant non-routine charges impacted financial results, including inventory obsolescence provisions and asset write-downs.

Future guidance is cautious, with limited near-term revenue expectations for Q1 2026 at $57-59 million due to ongoing category volatility.

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