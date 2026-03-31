Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Parker Hannifin Stock In The Last 10 Years

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.46%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In PH: If an investor had bought $1000 of PH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,154.86 today based on a price of $895.24 for PH at the time of writing.

Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.