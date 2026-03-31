If You Invested $1000 In Sherwin-Williams Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.51%. Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In SHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,288.30 today based on a price of $320.01 for SHW at the time of writing.

Sherwin-Williams's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.