$1000 Invested In iShares Silver Trust 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.16%. Currently, iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In SLV: If an investor had bought $1000 of SLV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,951.06 today based on a price of $68.24 for SLV at the time of writing.

iShares Silver Trust's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.