Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning EOG Resources Stock In The Last 5 Years

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.03%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion.

Buying $100 In EOG: If an investor had bought $100 of EOG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $201.38 today based on a price of $142.67 for EOG at the time of writing.

EOG Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.