Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vanguard Energy ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSE:VDE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.54%. Currently, Vanguard Energy ETF has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In VDE: If an investor had bought $1000 of VDE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,545.08 today based on a price of $172.93 for VDE at the time of writing.

Vanguard Energy ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.