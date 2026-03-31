Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Argan Stock In The Last 15 Years

Argan (NYSE:AGX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.15%. Currently, Argan has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion.

Buying $100 In AGX: If an investor had bought $100 of AGX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,071.91 today based on a price of $544.65 for AGX at the time of writing.

Argan's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.