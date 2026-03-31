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March 31, 2026 4:01 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In RTX 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

RTX (NYSE:RTX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.93%. Currently, RTX has a market capitalization of $260.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In RTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of RTX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,480.62 today based on a price of $193.26 for RTX at the time of writing.

RTX's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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