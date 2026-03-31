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March 31, 2026 11:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Seagate Technology Hldgs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.7%. Currently, Seagate Technology Hldgs has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion.

Buying $100 In STX: If an investor had bought $100 of STX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,129.17 today based on a price of $372.00 for STX at the time of writing.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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