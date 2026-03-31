$1000 Invested In Wheaton Precious Metals 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.93%. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In WPM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WPM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,114.68 today based on a price of $127.72 for WPM at the time of writing.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.