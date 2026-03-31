Noteworthy Insider Activity: Gary Tillett Invests $170K In EZCORP Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Gary Tillett, Board Member at EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) made a noteworthy insider purchase on March 30,.

Monitoring the market, EZCORP's shares down by 1.92% at $24.57 during Tuesday's morning.

Get to Know EZCORP Better

A Deep Dive into EZCORP's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, EZCORP showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.32% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 58.37% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): EZCORP's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.72.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, EZCORP adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of EZCORP's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.