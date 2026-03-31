Noteworthy Insider Activity: William R Shepard Invests $437K In CME Group Stock

A notable insider purchase on March 30, was reported by William R Shepard, Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Shepard bought 1,469 shares of CME Group, amounting to a total of $437,101.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, CME Group shares are trading at $297.14, showing a down of 0.15%.

About CME Group

Unraveling the Financial Story of CME Group

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CME Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.09% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.