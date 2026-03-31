Sean N Markowitz Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $6.47M In Cheniere Energy Stock

On March 30, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Sean N Markowitz, EVP at Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of Cheniere Energy. The total transaction value is $6,473,234.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Cheniere Energy shares down by 1.9%, trading at $289.5.

Get to Know Cheniere Energy Better

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Understanding the Numbers: Cheniere Energy's Finances

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cheniere Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.86% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.22.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Cheniere Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.