Insider Decision: Anatol Feygin Offloads $11.76M Worth Of Cheniere Energy Stock

Disclosed on March 30, Anatol Feygin, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday outlined that Feygin executed a sale of 40,432 shares of Cheniere Energy with a total value of $11,764,815.

Cheniere Energy shares are trading down 1.9% at $289.5 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

All You Need to Know About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cheniere Energy

Revenue Growth: Cheniere Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Cheniere Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.22.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Cheniere Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.