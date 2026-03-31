Sell Alert: William W. Sheehan II Cashes Out $1.06M In Ross Stores Stock

On March 30, a recent SEC filing unveiled that William W. Sheehan II, EVP at Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that II sold 4,883 shares of Ross Stores. The total transaction amounted to $1,059,367.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Ross Stores's shares are currently trading at $212.84, experiencing a up of 1.94%.

Delving into Ross Stores's Background

Financial Insights: Ross Stores

Revenue Growth: Ross Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Ross Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Ross Stores's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.