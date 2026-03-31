Insider Selling: Aron English Unloads $328K Of L.B. Foster Stock

Disclosed on March 31, Aron English, 10% Owner at L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: English's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 11,717 shares of L.B. Foster. The total transaction value is $328,300.

L.B. Foster's shares are actively trading at $27.89, experiencing a down of 0.3% during Tuesday's morning session.

About L.B. Foster

Breaking Down L.B. Foster's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: L.B. Foster's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: L.B. Foster's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of L.B. Foster's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.