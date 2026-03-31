Major Purchase Alert: Fei Choh Yeap Invests $55K In Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

Fei Choh Yeap, SVP at Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), disclosed an insider purchase on March 31, based on a new SEC filing.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Taiwan Semiconductor shares up by 3.21%, trading at $326.66.

Get to Know Taiwan Semiconductor Better

A Deep Dive into Taiwan Semiconductor's Financials

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: Taiwan Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Taiwan Semiconductor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.