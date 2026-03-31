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March 31, 2026 11:01 AM 3 min read

Major Purchase Alert: ShyueShyh Lin Invests $164K In Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

ShyueShyh Lin, VP at Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), reported an insider buy on March 31, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Lin's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 3,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor. The total transaction value is $164,160.

Monitoring the market, Taiwan Semiconductor's shares up by 3.27% at $322.34 during Tuesday's morning.

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Taiwan Semiconductor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Taiwan Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Taiwan Semiconductor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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