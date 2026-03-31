If You Invested $1000 In iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE:IVW) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.21%. Currently, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In IVW: If an investor had bought $1000 of IVW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,441.48 today based on a price of $110.89 for IVW at the time of writing.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.