Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning APA Stock In The Last 5 Years

APA (NASDAQ:APA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.9%. Currently, APA has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion.

Buying $100 In APA: If an investor had bought $100 of APA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $247.83 today based on a price of $43.47 for APA at the time of writing.

APA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.