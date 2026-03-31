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March 31, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

In-Depth Analysis: Tesla Versus Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

By closely studying Tesla, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Tesla can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

  • In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

  • This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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