$100 Invested In Honeywell Intl 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.2%. Currently, Honeywell Intl has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion.

Buying $100 In HON: If an investor had bought $100 of HON stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $579.57 today based on a price of $223.48 for HON at the time of writing.

Honeywell Intl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.