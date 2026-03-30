Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cardinal Health Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.79%. Currently, Cardinal Health has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In CAH: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,388.80 today based on a price of $205.00 for CAH at the time of writing.

Cardinal Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.