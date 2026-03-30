Here's How Much $100 Invested In Take-Two Interactive 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.41%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion.
Buying $100 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $100 of TTWO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,278.68 today based on a price of $193.08 for TTWO at the time of writing.
Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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