Here's How Much $100 Invested In FormFactor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.68%. Currently, FormFactor has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion.

Buying $100 In FORM: If an investor had bought $100 of FORM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,345.19 today based on a price of $97.93 for FORM at the time of writing.

FormFactor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.