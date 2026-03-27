If You Invested $100 In e.l.f. Beauty Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.69%. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion.

Buying $100 In ELF: If an investor had bought $100 of ELF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $229.68 today based on a price of $61.10 for ELF at the time of writing.

e.l.f. Beauty's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.