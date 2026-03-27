If You Invested $100 In UnitedHealth Group Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.28%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $233.80 billion.

Buying $100 In UNH: If an investor had bought $100 of UNH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $567.90 today based on a price of $258.10 for UNH at the time of writing.

UnitedHealth Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.