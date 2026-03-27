Here's How Much $100 Invested In PaySign 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 28.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.31%. Currently, PaySign has a market capitalization of $320.08 million.

Buying $100 In PAYS: If an investor had bought $100 of PAYS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,957.89 today based on a price of $5.80 for PAYS at the time of writing.

PaySign's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.